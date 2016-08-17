Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) is one of at least five pharmaceutical companies that submitted indications of interest in buying U.S. cancer company Medivation Inc MDVN.O earlier this month, according to people familiar with the matter.

Sanofi SA (SASY.PA), Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), Celgene Corp (CELG.O) and Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) also indicated expressions of interest, the sources said, illustrating the strong interest that major drugmakers have shown in the sale process.

Medivation will have more conversations with potential buyers and ask them to firm up their offers, some of the sources said.

The sources asked not to be identified because details of the sale process are confidential. Medivation and Pfizer declined to comment, while Sanofi, Celgene, Gilead and Merck did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)