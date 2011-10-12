LONDON Europe's medical devices industry, under pressure to maintain sales growth and prices in an age of austerity, must change the way it does business by providing more evidence on the cost-effectiveness of its products.

That's the view of the head of the European medical technology lobby group Eucomed, whose organisation is launching a new "value charter" on Wednesday which it expects all its members to sign by 2015.

"It's a pretty fundamental change to the business model for industry," Eucomed Chief Executive John Wilkinson said in an interview.

"The R&D process needs to evolve, so that economic outcomes are on a par with clinical outcomes ... the industry understands it needs to make better efforts to model cost-effectiveness issues."

Medical technology, or medtech, firms have been slower than drugmakers to embrace the need for establishing the economic value of their products, which range from sticking-plasters to pacemakers, coronary stents and replacement hip joints.

Recently, however, medtech has received a wake-up call from Europe's economic crisis, which has triggered widespread cuts in government budgets and an increased focus on cost across the region's mainly socialised healthcare systems.

Faced with mounting fiscal deficits, healthcare providers are scrutinising the value of expensive new devices intensely and industry analysts expect the pricing environment to remain tough for the foreseeable future.

Against this increasingly difficult trading backdrop, Eucomed is now telling its members to change the way they think about developing and selling products, arguing that the old model of maximising volume and prices has run its course.

In future, companies will need to invest in collecting cost-effectiveness data to prove the value of their products right from the start of the research and development process.

UNCOMFORTABLE MESSAGE

It is a potentially uncomfortable message for some medtech firms, many of which are small businesses and do not have the same R&D resources as big pharmaceuticals companies developing blockbuster medicines expected to sell more than $1 billion (642 million pound) a year.

"Ten years ago, if you asked to talk to the health economist at a medical devices company they would have looked at you as if you'd just dropped in from Mars. In the last three or four years, people are realising that it is a necessary component," Wilkinson said.

Leading European medtech firms include Britain's Smith & Nephew (SN.L) and Switzerland's Synthes SYST.VX, which is being acquired by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) for more than $21 billion.

But the industry also includes more than 22,000 smaller businesses, many formed by doctors with a novel idea for a new surgical procedure. In total, Europe's sector encompasses some 500,000 different medical technologies and has an annual turnover of around 95 billion euros $130 billion.

Not surprisingly, Wilkinson believes smart devices can both improve health outcomes and reduce costs for health systems. But proving value is complex in medtech, given the all-important role of the physicians in procedures.

"A good surgeon with an average product can still get a good result. A bad surgeon with the greatest product will get a bad result," he said.

As well as the economic pressure, the European medtech industry also faces major changes on the regulatory front, with new proposals on approving medical devices set to go before ministers in 2012.

Some healthcare professionals are calling for a more rigorous system to replace the current set-up, which groups medical devices with a wide range of other items, such as electric toasters.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)