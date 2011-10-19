I will never feel great again, says Woods
Former world number one Tiger Woods has accepted that he will "never feel great" again after suffering a number of back and knee injuries in recent years.
SINGAPORE Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck and Mercedes Formula One chief executive Nick Fry are among high profile figures who will gather for a new global sports business meeting in Singapore next year.
The Sports Business Summit, hosted by the International Herald Tribune (IHT), will take place on February 28-29 and also feature Interpol secretary general Ronald Noble and ATP Tour chief executive Brad Drewett.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston, editing by Tony Jimenez)
Former world number one Tiger Woods has accepted that he will "never feel great" again after suffering a number of back and knee injuries in recent years.
BERLIN Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk tweaked the selection criteria for the 2018 Ryder Cup against Europe by placing a premium on in-form players, the PGA of America said on Wednesday.