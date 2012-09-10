MOSCOW The board of Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon MGFON.UL, which is preparing a London initial public offering, approved a plan to buy a stake in cellphone retailer Euroset at a meeting on Friday, a source familiar with the situation said.
A deal for 50 percent of Russia's biggest retailer of handsets and cellphone accessories could be worth $1.25-1.35 billion, Russia's Kommersant recently reported.
MegaFon last week asked its local regulator for permission to list shares in London in a long-awaited IPO that could raise as much as $4 billion.
Russia's Vedomosti reported that MegaFon and vehicles of its controlling shareholder Alisher Usmanov will buy a stake of 50 percent of Euroset from businessman Alexander Mamut who has been looking to sell it since last December.
Vedomosti quoted a source as saying that Euroset, in which MegaFon's rival Vimpelcom VIP.N has the remaining 50 percent stake, has recently been valued in total at $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion.
MegaFon confirmed the board meeting took place on Friday but declined to comment on whether it has approved the deal.
(Reporting by Megan Davies and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by David Cowell)