A member of staff works in a MegaFon retail outlet in Moscow September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW The board of Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon MGFON.UL, which is preparing a London initial public offering, approved a plan to buy a stake in cellphone retailer Euroset at a meeting on Friday, a source familiar with the situation said.

A deal for 50 percent of Russia's biggest retailer of handsets and cellphone accessories could be worth $1.25-1.35 billion, Russia's Kommersant recently reported.

MegaFon last week asked its local regulator for permission to list shares in London in a long-awaited IPO that could raise as much as $4 billion.

Russia's Vedomosti reported that MegaFon and vehicles of its controlling shareholder Alisher Usmanov will buy a stake of 50 percent of Euroset from businessman Alexander Mamut who has been looking to sell it since last December.

Vedomosti quoted a source as saying that Euroset, in which MegaFon's rival Vimpelcom VIP.N has the remaining 50 percent stake, has recently been valued in total at $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion.

MegaFon confirmed the board meeting took place on Friday but declined to comment on whether it has approved the deal.

(Reporting by Megan Davies and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by David Cowell)