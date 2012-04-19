MOSCOW MegaFon MGFON.UL, Russia's No.2 mobile phone firm, may float a stake of up to 20 percent, worth $4 billion (2.5 billion pounds), on the London Stock Exchange in the second half of 2012, banking and industry sources said on Thursday.

The initial public offering, which would be the biggest in London since commodities trader Glencore (GLEN.L) floated last May, would depend on agreeing a buyback of billionaire Mikhail Fridman's 25.1 percent stake in MegaFon for around $5 billion.

The sale of the stake could position MegaFon for the roll-out of next-generation 4G mobile services such as mobile broadband and pay-TV. It would also let Fridman to cash out without having to share the high costs needed for expansion.

Three sources familiar with the matter said the IPO would seek to value MegaFon at $20 billion - a slight premium to its listed peers MTS (MBT.N) and Vimpelcom VIP.N.

Another banker said MegaFon was looking to hire banks for the IPO, which is likely to be held in London.

MegaFon this week took out a $2 billion bridging loan from three Western banks in a sign a deal was close. Local media said it was talking to Russian banks to raise further funds. The company has net cash of around $1.5 billion.

One banker familiar with the matter said the loan deal made it "definitely difficult to deny" that MegaFon's three owners - Alisher Usmanov, Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera TLSN.ST and Fridman - were close to agreement.

Usmanov, Russia's richest man with a fortune estimated by Forbes magazine at $18.1 billion, currently owns 31.1 percent of MegaFon. TeliaSonera has a stake of 43.8 percent.

RUSSIAN CONTROL

Sources say that Fridman's shares would likely be cancelled once they are bought back by MegaFon, while TeliaSonera would be expected to sell down its stake in the IPO to ensure that the company remains under Russian control.

"TeliaSonera would never be able to obtain control," the banking source said.

TeliaSonera CEO Lars Nyberg, asked about MegaFon at a results news conference on Thursday, declined to comment beyond reiterating an earlier statement that talks on the company's ownership structure and governance were continuing.

Representatives for MegaFon, Usmanov and Fridman all declined comment.

In another indication that a deal is near, two sources told Reuters that MegaFon CEO Sergei Soldatenkov was likely to resign next week in favour of his deputy, Ivan Tavrin, who joined the company earlier this year.

Tavrin joined MegaFon from media holding company UTV in which Usmanov, whose interests range from his iron ore miner Metalloinvest to a stake in social networking site Facebook, is a shareholder.

The Vedomosti financial daily reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources, that Soldatenkov could become telecoms minister in the next Russian government, to be formed after President-elect Vladimir Putin is sworn in on May 7.

The ownership shakeup comes as Russia prepares to award next-generation licences, which analysts expect the big-three mobile operators and fixed-line provider Rostelecom (RTKM.MM) to secure.

Ramping up fourth-generation (4G), or Long Term Evolution, services such as mobile broadband will require significant investments, and sources familiar with the deal say those costs have encouraged Fridman to cash out.

Altimo, the telecoms arm of Fridman's Alfa-Group, is also a co-owner of Vimpelcom, Russia's No.3 mobile phone company, where a long-running shareholder dispute with Norway's Telenor (TEL.OL) flared on Thursday.

Russia's anti-trust regulator has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the recent increase by Telenor of its stake in Vimpelcom, charging that Norwegian telecoms group violated a law on foreign investment in Russia.

Scartel, in which state-owned Russian Technologies owns a one-quarter stake, is rolling out 4G services. Russian Technologies has confirmed it is holding talks with potential investors in Scartel, including Usmanov.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Maria Kiselyova; Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London and Olof Swahnberg in Stockholm; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)