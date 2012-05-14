MOSCOW MegaFon MGFON.UL, Russia's No.2 mobile phone operator, said quarterly core profit and revenue rose on growth in subscriber numbers and handset sales, as it prepares for an initial public offering in London that could raise $4 billion (2 billion pounds).

First-quarter net profit fell 8.1 percent to 9.27 billion roubles ($306 million), hit by network expansion costs and a foreign exchange loss, MegaFon said on Monday.

Victor Klimovich, telecoms analyst at VTB Capital, said it was more important to look at revenue and EBITDA margins than net profit. Revenue is rising due to growth in data services, stable pricing and a small growth in voice traffic, he said.

MegaFon revenue rose 14 percent to 63.1 billion roubles, while operating income before tax and amortisation (OIBTA) rose 7.3 percent to 25.5 billion, giving it a margin of 40.5 percent, down from 43.2 percent in the 2011 period. The margin rose quarter-on-quarter, MegaFon said.

The company, which plans an IPO that a source has previously told Reuters could be in the second half of 2012, is controlled by Alisher Usmanov, Russia's richest man and who has a majority holding after buying shares held by oligarch Mikhail Fridman and Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera TLSN.ST last month.

Megafon also said it might issue a Eurobond to refinance a loan. In April, the company signed a $2 billion syndicated loan with three international lenders - Citibank, Barclays and BNP Paribas.

NEXT GENERATION

Phone companies are gearing up for the roll-out of next-generation 4G mobile services in Russia. So far, Russia's top three firms - MTS (MBT.N), MegaFon and Vimpelcom VIP.N - and Tele2 and long-distance operator Rostelecom have yet to secure enough spectrum to roll out services in full.

There are two players in the market which have licenses: Osnova Telecom and Scartel, which operates the Yota brand.

In February, MegaFon gave Scartel access to its network in return for being able to use Scartel's 4G operation.

MegaFon said on Monday it had launched commercial 4G services in Moscow and Novosibirsk, and planned to launch 4G in at least six more cities by the year-end.

Business daily Kommersant reported recently that Usmanov could create a new holding company to own stakes in MegaFon and Yota, which would give the company an advantage over rivals.

Russia launched a tender for licences to operate 4G network services and is expecting to announce the winners on July 12.

(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva and Megan Davies; Additional reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Dan Lalor)