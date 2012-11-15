MOSCOW MegaFon MGFON.UL, Russia's No. 2 mobile phone operator, wants to raise $1.7-$2.3 billion from a planned share listing in London and Moscow, it said as it kicked off an investor roadshow in New York.

MegaFon, controlled since April by Russia's richest man - Alisher Usmanov, also gave an indicated range of $20-$25 per share on Thursday for its initial public offering, valuing it at $11.2-$14.0 billion.

The IPO could lure investors from domestic rivals MTS (MBT.N) and Vimpelcom VIP.N because of MegaFon's outperformance in Russia and setbacks others have faced expanding into foreign markets.

The company beat its two New York-listed competitors in terms of quarterly revenue growth and was on a par with MTS in terms of core profitability, according to third-quarter results this week.

MegaFon has also made a dividend pledge - a turnaround after the company had been thwarted for years from making any shareholder payouts by a long-running strategy dispute that ended when Usmanov took control.

Sources familiar with the matter had said in September MegaFon was looking to float a 20 percent stake for as much as $4 billion. Sources later said the IPO would raise around $2 billion with Nordic group TeliaSonera TLSN.ST trimming its stake and MegaFon selling treasury stock to cut debt.

Around 17 percent of MegaFon will be sold in the IPO - if the overallotment option is exercised - according to Reuters calculations and a source familiar with the matter. The bulk of that will be made up of TeliaSonera's stake.

Following the IPO, Usmanov's AF Telecom will continue to hold more than 50 percent of the company. TeliaSonera will cut its 35.6 percent ownership but will keep a long term strategic ownership of at least 25 percent plus one share.

"We are happy to have reached this stage of the process," TeliaSonera chief executive and president Lars Nyberg said. TeliaSonera expects proceeds of 9-11 billion Swedish crowns ($1.3-$1.6 billion).

RANGE SET

Analysts expected the IPO to be priced at the lower end of the indicated range where MegaFon would be valued in line with MTS and Vimpelcom.

"Taking into account current market conditions the lower end (of the range) looks more realistic," said Sergei Libin, a Moscow-based analyst at Raiffesenbank.

MegaFon said it would pay annual dividends at 50 percent of net profit or 70 percent of free cash flow, whichever was higher, conditional on a ratio of net debt to core earnings of 1.2-1.5.

Institutional bookbuilding and the roadshow were expected to end on November 27 with pricing, allocations and dealings in the shares starting the following day.

The float by MegaFon could rank as the biggest by a Russian company since internet search group Yandex (YNDX.O) raised $1.4 billion in New York in May 2011.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Megan Davies; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Dan Lalor)