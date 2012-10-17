Actress Megan Fox arrives on the red carpet for the film ''Friends With Kids'' during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

LOS ANGELES Actress Megan Fox said on Wednesday that she had given birth to a baby boy, her first child, with husband Brian Austin Green, in September.

The "Transformers" actress, 26, made the announcement on her official Facebook page, saying she wanted to release the news herself.

"I gave birth to our son Noah Shannon Green on September 27th. He is healthy, happy, and perfect. We are humbled to have the opportunity to call ourselves the parents of this beautiful soul and I am forever grateful to God for allowing me to know this kind of boundless, immaculate love," the actress said.

Fox and television actor Green, 39, married in June 2010 in Hawaii after a four-year engagement that included a brief split in 2009.

Green, who rose to fame in the 1990s series "Beverly Hills, 90210" and will be seen in the upcoming comedy series "The Wedding Band," has a son, Kassius, from a previous relationship with his "90210" co-star Vanessa Marcil.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Jill Serjeant and Sofina Mirza-Reid)