NEW YORK Actress Megan Fox has been cast in the new "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movie, according to filmmaker Michael Bay, who directed the actress in two Transformers films.

The two appear to have resolved their differences after Fox compared Bay to Hitler in a magazine interview. The actress was replaced by British model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in the third Transformer film after making the comment.

"TMNT: we are bringing Megan Fox back into the family!" Bay wrote on his website.

Fox's agent confirmed that the 26-year-old new mother would play April O'Neil, the crime-fighting turtles' human friend.

In an interview with the British magazine "Wonderland" in 2009 Fox described Bay as nightmare to work with.

"He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is," she said.

Bay responded in a 2011 GQ interview saying executive producer Steven Spielberg had advised him to fire Fox.

"Megan loves to get a response," he said. "And she does it in kind of the wrong way."

Bay has said that one of the original creators of the Ninja Turtles was helping to develop the script for the film that is due to be released in May 2014.

(Reporting by Noreen O'Donnell; editing by Patricia Reaney and Jackie Frank)