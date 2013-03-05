LONDON British aircraft parts supplier Meggitt (MGGT.L) posted a better-than-expected rise in full-year profit, driven by growth at its civil aerospace business and a resilient showing from its military unit.

The firm, which supplies flight displays and wheels to planemakers Airbus EAD.PA and Boeing (BA.N), on Tuesday said its 2012 pretax profit rose 12 percent to 362.8 million pounds on revenues 10 percent higher at 1.60 billion.

The company was expected to post an average 2012 pretax profit of 344.60 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 13 analysts.

Meggitt, whose finance director Stephen Young will replace chief executive of 12 years Terry Twigger in May, said it expects to deliver mid-single digit organic growth in 2013, underpinned by strong demand for Airbus and Boeing's mid-sized, long-range jets.

Revenues at Meggitt's civil aerospace business grew 7 percent during the year, helped by the ramp-up of several civil programmes.

Global airlines will buy $3.5 trillion (2.3 trillion pounds) of aircraft over the next 20 years to meet demand for travel to and from emerging markets and renew ageing fleets in the West, according to the world's big two planemakers, helping suppliers such as Meggitt.

Military sales rose 7 percent but Meggitt said it expected 2013 sales from the unit to be flat at best in 2013, primarily due to further cuts in U.S. defence spending.

The company said revenues at its smaller energy unit rose 45 percent, boosted by a large order from Petrobras to equip its new fleet of vessels.

Meggitt increased the final dividend by 12 percent to 11.80 pence and said its order intake during the year was 1.64 billion pounds, giving a book-to-bill rate of greater than one.

The group said synergies from PacSci, which it bought in 2011, would reach $25 million by 2014, around 40 percent more than it originally expected.

(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Neil Maidment)