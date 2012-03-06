LONDON British aircraft parts supplier Meggitt (MGGT.L) posted a forecast beating 26 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by growing demand for commercial aircraft.

The company, which supplies flight displays and wheels to planemakers Airbus EAD.PA and Boeing (BA.N), on Tuesday reported a 2011 pretax profit of 323 million pounds on sales 25 percent higher at 1.45 billion pounds.

The FTSE 100 group increased the full-year dividend by 14 percent to 10.50 pence and said it expects revenues to grow by an average of around 7 percent over the next five years.

Meggitt was expected to report an average 2011 pretax profit of 302 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 13 analysts.

Its civil aerospace unit, which accounts for 45 percent of group revenue, grew sales by 16 percent during the year and the company expects this trend to continue in 2012.

Suppliers to the civil aerospace sector have been boosted by order book growth at Airbus and Boeing, who expect combined deliveries for 2012 to be 15 percent ahead of last year.

"With deliveries of large jets by Airbus and Boeing growing ... we are confident in the continued growth outlook for original equipment (in civil aerospace)," the company said in a statement.

"Deliveries are expected to grow strongly in 2012, trending upwards over the medium term."

Shares in Meggitt, which have risen 10 percent in the last month, closed at 400 pence on Monday, valuing the company at around 3.2 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by James Davey)