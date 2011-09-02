Singer Melanie Brown and Hollywood producer Stephen Belafonte arrive at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES Singer Mel B, who rose to fame with girl band Spice Girls, has given birth to a baby girl.

The 36-year-old, whose full name is Melanie Brown, is married to film producer Stephen Belafonte. She took to Twitter to announce the arrival, posting an update in the early hours of Friday morning.

"Finally our baby arrives, Stephen nearly passed out, Phoenix screamed, I laughed so hard the baby popped out. She is just sooo amazing!!"

A representative for Brown said, "both mom and baby are happy, healthy and doing well."

The singer, also known as 'Scary Spice' to her fans, has two daughters, Phoenix Chi and Angel Iris, from a previous marriage to dancer Jimmy Gulzar and a relationship with actor Eddie Murphy.

Along with her career as a singer, Brown also appeared on the fifth season of television contest "Dancing With the Stars," which boosted her celebrity in the United States.

The new arrival is the third child for Brown, and her first with Belafonte.

The baby girl is the latest addition to the Spice Girl baby clan, after fellow Spice Girls Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) gave birth to a boy in May and 'Posh Spice' Victoria Beckham had her fourth child, a baby girl, in July this year.

(Reporting and Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)