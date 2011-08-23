LONDON Toolmaker Charter International CHTR.L is in talks with an unnamed bidder, putting more pressure on spurned suitor Melrose NYN.L to come back with a higher offer or walk away.

The Daily Telegraph reported earlier on Tuesday that talks had taken place over a 1.5 billion pound proposal involving the world's largest welding firm Lincoln Electric (LECO.O), potentially trumping a lower offer from manufacturing buyout firm Melrose.

Charter confirmed the approach, but did not say who it was talking to.

"The company confirms that it is in discussion with a potential offer other than Melrose regarding a possible offer for the company," Charter said.

The Telegraph cited City sources as saying Charter received an 870 pence per share indicative offer last week, after a price range of up to 900 pence was discussed.

Melrose, which has had two approaches rejected by Charter, is currently prepared to offer 840 pence per share.

Melrose faces a September 6 deadline from Britain's Takeover Panel to make a formal bid. If the company misses the deadline, it would be prevented from bidding for Charter for the next six months.

Panmure Gordon analyst Oliver Wynne-James said Melrose, which buys and fixes ailing manufacturing companies before selling them on, could struggle to raise its bid again.

"Shareholders in Melrose may have some misgivings about backing a bid at a higher level," he said. "At 9 pounds, it is beginning to get a little uncomfortable relative to the number of shares it would have to issue."

Shares in Charter were up 19.3 percent to 742.5 pence at 1:52 p.m. BST, still well below the 840 pence Melrose is prepared to pay. Melrose was up 1.4 percent at 290.9 pence.

Charter has so far refused to open its books to Melrose, which has said it would not be appropriate to proceed with an offer without undertaking due diligence unless a rival bid emerges.

Melrose has said any offer it makes would be a mix of cash and stock. But the company's shares have fallen steeply in the recent market sell-off, meaning that Melrose would have to issue 300 million shares just to finance 70 percent of the deal. The company has 390 million shares outstanding.

"From my perspective given what's happened in markets, I wouldn't want to see that (840 pence bid) increased," a leading Melrose shareholder said. "We've seen some very large share price falls and Melrose itself has suffered so I don't see any need for them to be aggressive upping their bid level."

LINCOLN ELECTRIC?

The Daily Telegraph report cited speculation that the approach came from a party linked to Lincoln Electric. The report said Lincoln's advisor, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N), has held informal talks with Charter's advisor Goldman Sachs (GS.N) in recent days.

In July, Reuters reported Charter was likely to be targeted by U.S. rivals attracted by the prospect of its welding tools business ESAB, the world's second-largest.

ESAB would fit well with Lincoln but any deal would likely require the two to sell off businesses to win regulatory clearance.

Panmure Gordon's Wynne-James called the approach a "bit tactical."

"If it is Lincoln, it is for them to keep tabs and to get access to the books, he said. "It makes sense for Lincoln to keep in touch with the situation even though they might not have any wish to conclude the deal unless it is on very favourable terms."

Lincoln Electric, which bid $565 million (342 million pounds) for Charter in 2000 but later withdrew, was unavailable for immediate comment on Tuesday.

(Additional reporting by Stephen Mangan, Sophie Sassard and Chris Vellacott; Editing by Erica Billingham)