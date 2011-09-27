LONDON, Sept 27 - British manufacturing buyout firm Melrose Plc NYN.L said it is walking away from Charter International CHTR.L, after recently sweetening its offer only to be trumped by a higher offer from U.S. firm Colfax (CFX.N).

Melrose, which has circled Charter for months, said it recently completed due diligence and agreed terms with its financing banks. However it has decided not to make an offer for the maker of welding tools and gas and air handling equipment.

"In the current climate Melrose is of the view it is not in its shareholders' best interests," said the company in a statement on Tuesday.

U.S. pumps and valves manufacturer Colfax, 41 percent-owned by billionaire brothers Steven and Mitchell Rales, made a surprise entry into the bidding arena for Charter earlier this month with a 910-pence-per-share offer, beating Melrose's 1.43 billion conditional bid.

Melrose, which since June has had two approaches rejected by Charter, had secured access to the toolmaker's books but had failed to get a recommendation from its board.

