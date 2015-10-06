EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
Engineering company Melrose Industries Plc (MRON.L) said it intends to return proceeds of between 2 billion pounds and 2.5 billion pounds to shareholders following the sale of its utility consumption metering business.
The turnaround specialist, which follows a buy-improve-sell strategy, said it would create a holding company, to be named New Melrose, for the return of capital.
Melrose sealed a deal to sell its Elster business to Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) for about $5.1 billion earlier this year. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
LONDON Britain said on Friday it had launched an investigation into suspected tax evasion and money-laundering by an unnamed "global financial institution" and some of its employees.