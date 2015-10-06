Engineering company Melrose Industries Plc (MRON.L) said it intends to return proceeds of between 2 billion pounds and 2.5 billion pounds to shareholders following the sale of its utility consumption metering business.

The turnaround specialist, which follows a buy-improve-sell strategy, said it would create a holding company, to be named New Melrose, for the return of capital.

Melrose sealed a deal to sell its Elster business to Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) for about $5.1 billion earlier this year. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016.

