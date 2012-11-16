British buyout group Melrose Plc NYN.L said sales outlook for 2013 has become uncertain, as revenue trends have slowed on delays of orders into 2013 and sluggish growth in demand for smart meters.

The overall weekly rate of order intake in the period from July 1 to November 15 was 8 percent lower than the first half, excluding results from its acquisition of German utility-meter maker Elster Group earlier this year.

Revenue, excluding Elster, grew 6 percent at constant currency during the same period, compared to 10 percent in the first half.

Melrose owns businesses that cater to the energy, oil and gas and mining industries, as well as manufacturing firms that serve the housing, construction and automotive sectors.

In June, Melrose bought Elster Group for $2.3 billion, marking the company's first major deal in four years.

"We have already made significant changes to Elster, and identified larger than expected cost savings," Melrose said in a statement, adding that the operational restructuring announced by Elster at the beginning of this year was on track.

(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro)