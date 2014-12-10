Sainsbury's highlights cost price pressure as sales edge lower
LONDON Britain's Sainsbury's on Thursday reported a slight fall in underlying quarterly sales in its core supermarkets business and cautioned over uncertainty regarding cost pressures.
STUTTGART, Germany Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes-Benz needs to catch up with German rivals BMW and Audi in China to meet its goal of becoming the world's largest maker of luxury cars by 2020, a company executive said on Wednesday.
Daimler's premier luxury brand may sell "clearly more than 300,000" cars in China next year after boosting volumes in the world's No. 1 auto market by about 30 percent this year, the carmaker's China chief, Hubertus Troska, told reporters at Daimler's base in Stuttgart, Germany.
Mercedes-Benz must "significantly reduce the gap" to German rivals, Troska said. "There are huge opportunities to keep growing in China."
Mercedes-Benz has lagged BMW (BMWG.DE) and Audi (VOWG_p.DE) in China for years, partly because of problems with distribution networks that have since been fixed. In 2013, Daimler's flagship brand sold 228,000 cars there, compared with nearly 492,000 for Audi and over 362,000 for BMW.
LONDON The head of a British parliamentary committee has asked a regulator to look into media reports, including one by Reuters, about movements in financial markets ahead of economic data releases that raised the possibility of leaks.
SHANGHAI China's central bank raised short-term interest rates on Thursday in what economists said was a bid to stave off capital outflows and keep the yuan currency stable after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. rates overnight.