A Mercedes logo is seen on a car displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

DETROIT Daimler AG's (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes-Benz unit is recalling 10,509 C-Class compacts from model year 2015 in the United States because some cars can lose steering function at low speed.

Mercedes said it had reports of two incidents from outside the United States alleging loss of steering. No injuries were reported.

The automaker said production workers did not properly install a steering component on some C300 and C400 models equipped with four-wheel drive.

Owners have been notified and dealers will repair the cars at no charge.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Leslie Adler)