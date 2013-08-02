Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
BERLIN German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said on Friday that global sales of its Mercedes-Benz luxury division surged by a fifth in July to 116,790 cars, a new record for that month.
Seven-month deliveries of the Stuttgart, Germany-based manufacturer gained 8.1 percent to 811,227 autos, powered by demand for compact A-Class and B-Class models, the company said.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Edward Taylor)
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
LONDON Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said it is continuing preparations for a merger with the London Stock Exchange , despite the LSE's refusal to sell its Italian MTS trading platform.
LONDON Taxi app Uber [UBER.UL] lost a court battle on Friday to stop a London regulator from imposing strict new English reading and writing standards on private hire drivers, the latest setback for the firm which could mean the loss of thousands of workers.