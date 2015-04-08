Banks leaving UK may get years to comply with ECB rules - Lautenschlaeger
FRANKFURT Banks moving from Britain to the EU because of Brexit could be given years to fully comply with European Central Bank rules, a top ECB supervisor said on Monday.
BERLIN Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said on Wednesday sales of its Mercedes-Benz luxury brand jumped 16 percent in March to 183,467 cars, the highest-ever level recorded for any month in the automaker's history.
Record deliveries last month in Europe, China and the United States drove up first-quarter sales to 429,602 models, exceeding last year's record by 15 percent, Stuttgart-based Daimler said.
Sales of Mercedes-Benz Cars including the Smart mini-car brand rose 16 percent in March to 195,451 models, extending the year-to-date gain to 15 percent or 458,346 cars.
LONDON Oil fell further towards $50 a barrel on Monday, pressured by uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led production cut will be extended beyond June in an effort to counter a glut of crude.