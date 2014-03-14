FRANKFURT German liquid crystal maker Merck KGaA extended the offer period for its planned takeover of Britain's AZ Electronic Materials for a fifth time on Friday as it awaits approval from Chinese antitrust regulators.

Shareholders now have until April 18 to tender their stock. The previous offer period would have expired on Friday.

Merck also lowered the minimum acceptance threshold, saying that the offer is now contingent on securing at least 75 percent of the share capital, rather than 95 percent.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Goodman)