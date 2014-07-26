FRANKFURT Merck will start offering non-prescription drugs in China as part of a push to double revenues in the region to 1 billion euros (1.02 billion pounds) by 2018, Chief Executive Karl-Ludwig Kley told German weekly Wirtschaftswoche.

Merck will focus on treatments related to diabetes, thyroid issues and heart problems, and supply medication made at a new factory in Nantong which is due to start production in 2017, Wirtschaftswoche said.

