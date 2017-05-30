May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Britain's cost-effectiveness agency NICE has decided that Merck & Co's immunotherapy drug Keytruda can be used in previously untreated lung cancer patients under special funding arrangements.
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said on Wednesday that it could not recommend routine use of the medicine in newly diagnosed patients, given the drug's high cost and uncertainties about overall survival benefits.
But the agency backed Keytruda use within the Cancer Drugs Fund, signalling that it had the potential to satisfy the criteria for routine use on the National Health Service (NHS) for this group of patients but needs more investigation.
The decision follows data presented at a medical meeting last year showing that Keytruda could help lung cancer patients whose tumours have a high level of a protein called PD-L1, which makes them more receptive to immunotherapy.
Keytruda is already approved as a cost-effective second-line treatment for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer who have previously taken chemotherapy but no longer respond.
MSD, as Merck is known outside North America, has agreed to provide Keytruda to the NHS at an undisclosed discount.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Goodman)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, will spend a second night in hospital on Wednesday for treatment for an infection but remains in "good spirits", Buckingham Palace said.