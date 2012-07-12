Citigroup and MKM Partners raised their price target on Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N), citing positive results from a late-stage trial of its osteoporosis drug.

Merck, one of the world's biggest pharmaceutical companies, said on Wednesday that an independent data monitoring committee had recommended an early stop to its study of odanacatib after it showed a reduction in fracture risks in women with osteoporosis.

Citi analyst John Boris raised his sales estimate on the drug to $2 billion from $900 million by 2020. MKM's Jon LeCroy revised his estimate for odanacatib sales to $700 million by 2016, up from his earlier estimate of $150 million.

Odanacatib represents the most important asset in Merck's troika of new oral, primary care products that include suvorexant and tredaptive, Citi's Boris said in a note to clients.

Boris raised his price target on the stock to $50 from $34, while MKM Partners raised it to $44 from $40. Merck shares closed at $41.21 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

MKM's LeCroy said Merck's rivals GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L) and Novartis AG NOVN.VX, which too have been working in this area, have faced significant delays due to skin toxicity.

While skin toxicity was also witnessed in odanacatib trials, he said, it was seen only at extremely high doses.

Merck will stop its trial early, but will continue with an extension to study safety issues flagged by the committee.

(Reporting By Pallavi Ail; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)