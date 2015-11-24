'You can still stop Brexit,' EU lawmakers to tell Britons
BRUSSELS European Union lawmakers want to tell Britons they can change their minds and stay in the EU after Prime Minister Theresa May triggers a two-year Brexit countdown on Wednesday.
LONDON Merlin Entertainments said on Tuesday a roller coaster crash at Alton Towers theme park in June was caused by human error.
Having concluded its investigation Merlin said the accident, which seriously injured four teenagers, was the result of human error culminating in the manual override of "The Smiler" ride's safety control system without the appropriate protocols being followed.
Merlin said there were found to be no technical or mechanical problems with the ride itself.
The ride, which has been closed to the public since June, will re-open next year.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)
BRUSSELS European Union lawmakers want to tell Britons they can change their minds and stay in the EU after Prime Minister Theresa May triggers a two-year Brexit countdown on Wednesday.
LONDON After Britain leaves the European Union, immigration should rise and fall depending on the needs of the economy, Brexit Secretary David Davis said, the BBC reported.