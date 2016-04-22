An ambulance drives past the Smiler ride at Alton Towers in Alton, Britain June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

An air ambulance flies over the Smiler ride at Alton Towers in Alton, Britain June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Britain's Merlin Entertainments (MERL.L) has pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety laws in relation to a rollercoaster crash at its Alton Towers theme park that seriously injured five people last year.

The Health & Safety Executive prosecuted Merlin over the crash on "The Smiler" ride last June and at a hearing on Friday at North Staffordshire Justice Centre in Newcastle-Under-Lyme, central England, Merlin admitted to the breach.

Merlin, the world's second-biggest visitor attractions group behind Walt Disney, faces a fine when it is sentenced at a later date.

In November, Merlin's own investigation found the crash was caused by human error.

"From the outset, the company has accepted responsibility for what happened in June last year and it has cooperated fully with the Health & Safety Executive in its investigation," Merlin said on Friday.

Shares in Merlin were down 0.6 percent at 444.2 pence at 0951 GMT, valuing the business at about 4.5 billion pounds.

