LONDON/MADRID Overseas mine investment in mineral-rich Spain and Portugal will rise over the next decade as these debt-laden nations seek to cash in on a commodities boom to create jobs and lift their troubled economies.

Metals prices are expected to stay high enough by historical standards, meanwhile, to make many deposits worth developing for the first time in decades in the two countries, which have long histories of mining.

"Former mining regions are now viable again. We have many investors looking to do business in Spain - mainly in gold, uranium, copper, tin and tungsten," said Antonio Hernandez, partner for regulated sectors, foreign investments & internationalization at KPMG in Spain.

Both nations sorely need new industrial activity to revive and diversify ailing economies and generate export revenue.

Spain has the highest unemployment rate in the European Union, which has battered the ruling Socialist government and will be the top priority for the opposition People's Party, which polls show will comfortably win parliamentary elections on Sunday.

The PP has pledged to support small and medium-sized firms, which covers miners, and help them take on new workers by simplifying tax payments, providing tax breaks including deductions for investments and reforming amortisation rules.

"Within the current environment, with such a difficult crisis, many municipalities and autonomous communities (regions) are looking to promote investment and employment. They are more open to foreign investment," said KPMG's Hernandez, who was previously general director for Energy Policy and Mining at the Spanish Industry Ministry.

Portugal has been actively courting foreign investment since the European Union and International Monetary Fund bailed it out in May.

It recently signed 10 three-year mining concessions -- mostly experimental -- totalling an investment of at least 8.6 million euros.

"These contracts serve our goal to increase knowledge of our potential geological resources in order to allow initiatives that consolidate the growing importance that this sector has had, with significant impact on exports," the Portuguese Economy Ministry said.

Slack demand and low prices forced once healthy mining industries in the Iberian peninsula to contract in the 1980s and 1990s, and output of some minerals such as lead and zinc halted completely for a time.

Since the mid-2000s, prices for metals such as bellwether copper have almost tripled, although they have been hit in recent months by escalating worries about demand as the euro zone debt crisis refuses to go away.

The broad uptrend is expected to stay intact for the medium term, however, underpinned by demand from powerhouse China and emerging economies, leaving new Iberian mines profitable.

Lundin Mining, which owns mines in both countries, said it would consider further investment there.

"We would be pleased to expand our mining investments in both countries if the right opportunities came along, and our mines in the region have added considerable shareholder value over the years," CEO Paul Conibear said in an e-mailed response to questions.

SPAIN

A recent report by global market research agency ICD cited Spain's geographic location, transparent legislative framework, well-developed infrastructure, highly skilled workforce and availability of non-refundable government grants for both exploration and mine development as advantages for investors.

"At present, the Spanish mining and exploration industry is very conducive to investment," the report said.

ICD expects Spain's total mining industry, including non-metallic minerals such as gypsum, feldspar and coal, to reach 218.4 million tonnes by 2015 from 197.0 million tonnes in 2010.

While analysts say investment in Spain has become easier, some producers say obstacles remain, including red tape.

"The economy is at a halt, no money is being lent, nothing is financed, you have no (legal) security, the bureaucracy is horrendous, so it takes someone brave to invest here. They ought to put up a statue of them in the ministerial complex in Madrid," said Miguel Cagigas, general manager of Daytal Resources Spain, S.L., operators of the Los Santos scheelite mine. Scheelite ore is used to make tungsten.

Spain's Geological Institute estimates the mine, which reopened in 2008, produces 300 tonnes a year of scheelite contained in concentrates.

"If everything were easier, businessmen from all sectors, not just mining, more capital investment from abroad and home, which is not much, would flow, and more mines would open," Cagigas added.

Even so he said the situation was likely to improve as a result of the commodities boom as projects that had been abandoned or did not look viable draw attention again.

One that looks to be proceeding apace is EMED Mining's Rio Tinto copper mine. Earlier this month the company received project finance proposals for the mine, which it plans to restart in late 2012.

PORTUGAL

Portugal's economy minister said more mining concessions would soon be awarded in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, with its numerous, sizeable base metal deposits, and it's not just smaller companies that appear to be interested.

Last month sources said mining giant Rio Tinto was negotiating with the government for a concession to mine iron ore in the north in an investment worth more than 1 billion euros.

The company was formed in 1873 to reopen ancient copper mines next to the River Tinto in southern Spain.

Portugal's National Geology Institute estimates mining resources already identified amount to the country's GDP for a year -- around 170 billion euros (145 billion pounds).

It estimates the mining sector currently accounts for 3 to 4 pct of GDP and that "these (10) concessions now signed should significantly increase the sector's contribution."

(Additional reporting by Filipa Lima in Lisbon, editing by Jane Baird)