AMSTERDAM Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L) expects a moderation in iron ore prices going forward as additional supply comes on stream, and sees no going back to annual pricing, a senior company executive said on Tuesday.

"The demand outlook is strong but supply is responding as well," Alan Davies, president of international operations for Rio Tinto told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of a Metal Bulletin iron ore conference.

"Iron ore prices are high from historic standards now but as supply comes on we would expect a moderation in the price in the medium term."

Iron ore prices have grown dramatically to a peak of nearly $200 (127.92 pounds) per tonne on a cost-and-freight China basis in February 2011, boosted by supply constraints and Chinese appetite for the steelmaking raw material. Since the second half of last year however, slowing economic growth and increased supply availability have put pressure on prices.

According to mining consultancy the Raw Materials Group (RMG) iron ore supply and demand are likely to be balanced in 2 years, slightly later than previously expected, as new projects are constrained by political risk and difficult logistics.

"Logistics and political problems are increasing so even with a slow growth in steel, at say, 4-5 percent in China, or even lower, the absolute amount of new supply that has to come on stream is huge," said Magnus Ericsson, one of the founders and the chairman of Sweden-based RMG.

RMG sees iron ore prices at around $100-120 per tonne in the long term, with short-term volatility likely to increase. This compares with prices at around $140 per tonne this week.

Growth in China, albeit more moderate, would continue to drive iron ore demand, Ericsson said.

ANNUAL PRICING

Davies, in response to recent comments by the CEO of steelmaker Posco and by that of competing iron ore miner Vale (VALE5.SA) about a possible return to annual iron ore pricing, said he did not see that happening.

"I don't see a turnaround," he said. "I'd personally be surprised if it went back to a longer term pricing regime because our customers wanted a shorter term prices regime and that's exactly what we have got."

The big three iron ore miners: Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) started to price iron ore on a quarterly, monthly and spot market system after the 2008-09 financial crisis, when many steelmakers, especially in China, defaulted on annual contracts to take advantage of falling spot prices.

Rio Tinto is currently selling iron ore to Korean, Japanese and Taiwanese buyers on a quarterly-lagged mechanism.

Its sales to China, which represent about 60 percent of its sale, are made on a mix of spot, monthly and quarterly prices.

Rio, the second-largest miner of iron ore after Vale is continuing to invest heavily in iron ore, which it sees as one of the most profitable commodity in its portfolio as prices remain historically high although lower than a peak hit in 2011.

It said last week it will spend $3.7 billion to increase iron ore output in Australia by a further 25 percent to 353 million tonnes a year tonnes by 2015.

Davies said iron ore production cost at its main projects, in the Pilbara, Australia, and in Simandou, Guinea, would be cheap compared with other projects.

"We expect there will be 700 million tonnes of supply opportunity for producers to actually meet demand over the next 7-8 years and we expect to bring on about 25-28 percent of that."

Lower iron ore prices and tighter financial conditions are making it more difficult for new mine developers to go ahead with their projects and many of them now have to rely on less traditional ways of sourcing financing.

Ericsson said India, one of the largest iron ore exporters, could become a large importer as domestic steel production grew.

RMG says Indian steel output could grow to about 110 million tonnes in 2020 from 72 million in 2011 while its iron ore demand could grow to 175 million in 2020 from 142 million in 2009.

