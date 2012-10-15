LONDON Analysts moderated their downbeat views of copper prices in the final quarter of this year and in 2013, after central banks provided stimulus, but they expect uncertainty over China to prevent a quick return to bullishness, a Reuters poll showed.

The 27 market participants surveyed last week called for cash copper prices to average $8,019.80 a tonne in 2012, rising to $8,267.30 in 2013. The forecasts are up marginally from a similar poll conducted in July.

The 2012 estimate is still down 9 percent from the average cash contract on the London Metal Exchange (LME) for 2011 at $8,812 a tonne. Cash copper was at $8,130 a tonne on Monday.

Benchmark three month copper futures on the LME sank to a 2012 low of $7,219.50 in June, and they are trading up just 1 percent in the year to date. The contract posted its first annual decline in three years in 2011.

Industrial metals prices have just had a quarter of respite, with copper gaining some 7 percent, as markets benefited from monetary stimulus unveiled by leading central banks including the United States, Japan, China and the euro area.

Additionally in September, China approved more than $150 billion worth of infrastructure projects.

"While much of the recent rally in base metal prices has been positioning related in the context of key policy events in both the U.S. and Europe, if we begin to see a commensurate improvement in economic data from those two key regions alongside China then the upside for the complex could be impressive," said Barclays Capital analyst Nicholas Snowdon.

But the stuttering global economy that necessitated those measures is still floundering, with slowing growth in metal-consuming giant China proving a persistent drag on prices.

"While our base case is for activity levels to improve later on, there are a number of downside risks, especially given the time lag between pro-growth policies and subsequent improvement in demand and stock overhangs for many metals in China," Snowdon added.

DEFICIT REMAINS

Even with the easing demand picture, production is expected to fall short of demand by 162,000 tonnes this year, a touch narrower than the 168,500 tonne deficit forecast in July's poll.

However, a 22,500 tonne surplus is forecast for 2013 as new capacity comes on stream.

For aluminium, used extensively in transport and packaging, the cash price is expected to average $2,051 a tonne this year, down slightly from an earlier forecast of $2,078. It is expected to average at $2,195 in 2013.

The market surplus is seen at 500,000 tonnes this year, narrowing to 450,000 tonnes in 2013.

Given a continued overwhelming surplus in aluminium, analysts said the spotlight would fall on the response from producers but expectations of decisive action were low.

"There is a low chance (that) the world's leading aluminium producers agree on significant production cuts," said Goran Djukanovic, analyst at the Central Bank of Montenegro.

"Only reduction of production of 2-3 million tonnes in 2013 compared to 2012 could lift the aluminium price to $2,500/tonne and over in 2013."

(Reporting by Veronica Brown; Editing by Anthony Barker)