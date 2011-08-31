The Barclays Capital offices are seen in New York June 8, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

LONDON Barclays Capital has bought a stake in a metals warehousing company that is seeking registration with the London Metal Exchange (LME), with approval seen in mid-September, a source with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday.

The warehouse firm is UK-based Erus Metals Ltd. British steel and iron ore trader Metalloyd is also understood to have taken a stake, another source with knowledge of the matter also told Reuters.

The purchase would make Barclays Capital the latest in a series of banks and trading houses to move into metals storage.

This trend has been criticised by some metals traders who fear a conflict of interests despite so called "Chinese walls" that companies implement as safeguards.

"Chinese walls are theoretically in place, but I think there is a bit of conflict of interests," said analyst Ed Meir at MF Global.

"Who determines whose metals goes in or out first? There have been complaints about delays in metals delivery, but nothing has been done yet. It's a bit of a grey area in terms of regulators."

Barclays Capital, the investment banking arm of Barclays PLC (BARC.L), declined to comment. Erus Metals was not available for comment.

The LME said it does not comment on warehousing approvals because they are confidential.

The London-based exchange, the world's biggest marketplace for industrial metals such as copper and aluminium, oversees a global network of privately-owned warehouses where such metals are stored, partly for potential delivery against its contracts.

Wall Street commodity desks are investing more money and time than ever in building up their physical metals business as banks and hedge funds look for ways to make money outside of derivative markets facing regulatory reforms.

Companies have been diversifying into warehousing in the wake of the economic downturn because the industry typically performs well in a recession, when there is less need for metal but money can be made from payments for their storage.

"It's a natural hedge against downward commodity markets movements," said a UK-based metals trader.

"When markets go down metals stocks go up and renting income increase," he added.

JP Morgan bought warehouser Henry Bath last February, after Goldman Sachs (GS.N) bought U.S. based Metro. Traders Trafigura TRAFGF.UL, Noble Group (NOBG.SI) and Glencore (GLEN.L) (0805.HK), have since all taken charge of their own warehousing units.

Metalloyd declined to comment.

Rotterdam-based warehousing firm C. Steinweg, the last major independent, told Reuters it March was planning to stay that way.

Last month, Singapore-based logistics group CWT said it would acquire 73.81 percent of MRI Trading, set up by Mark Rich, who founded Glencore.

(Editing by Anthony Barker)