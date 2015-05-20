People shop at a cash and carry market of Germany's retailer Metro AG in the western German city of Sankt Augustin near Bonn March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

DUESSELDORF, Germany German retailer Metro (MEOG.DE) confirmed on Wednesday that it was in talks over the sale of department store chain Kaufhof, adding it could do a deal if the price and strategy were right.

A Metro spokesman said on Wednesday the group had not reached any decisions yet and reiterated that conditions for a sale were appropriate price, a convincing concept for the future of the chain and solid financing.

Sources had told Reuters that the bidding for Kaufhof was heating up, with the owner of rival Karstadt making a new takeover offer and talks with Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay (HBC) (HBC.TO) continuing.

