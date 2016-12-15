Shopping carts of German retailer Metro are lined up outside its cash and carry store in Kiev, Ukraine, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

BERLIN German retailer Metro (MEOG.DE) will decide soon on the future of online consumer electronics site Redcoon, the head of its consumer electronics business said on Thursday.

Metro, which bought Redcoon in 2011, has seen the loss-making business struggle as its Media-Saturn stores have expanded rapidly into ecommerce.

Pieter Haas, the chief executive of Media-Saturn which is being renamed Ceconomy as it is split from Metro's food businesses, said he hoped to make a decision soon on whether to continue Redcoon in Germany and Italy, adding the Polish business is keen to maintain the brand.

