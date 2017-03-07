Shopping carts of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG are lined up at a Metro cash and carry market in the western German city of Sankt Augustin near Bonn in this May 5, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

DUESSELDORF, Germany Legal challenges have been launched against the plans of German retailer Metro (MEOG.DE) to split into two companies, a source with knowledge of the proceedings told Reuters, potentially delaying the move.

A Metro spokesman declined to comment.

Shareholders in Metro overwhelmingly voted last month to back a plan to split off the group's wholesale and hypermarket food business from Media-Saturn, Europe's biggest consumer electronics group, by the middle of the year.

Erich Kellerhals, the founder of Media-Saturn, suggested last month he was considering a legal challenge to the split. A spokesman for his holding company declined to comment on Tuesday on whether he has now gone ahead.

Kellerhals still owns a stake of close to 22 percent in Media-Saturn and has regularly clashed with Metro over its management of the business.

Metro hopes the split will help the independent companies pursue more acquisitions and trigger a revaluation of the stock as Metro currently trades at a discount to other pure wholesale retailers such as Sysco (SYY.N) and Britain's Booker (BOK.L).

