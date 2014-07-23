Metro Bank Chairman Vernon Hill poses for a photograph in the vault of their new branch in Slough, southern England May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON New British lender Metro Bank expects around 60 to 70 percent of its total lending to go to business customers in the future, chairman and founder Vernon Hill said.

Hill said the bank had hit its target for about half of lending to go to businesses a year or two ahead of schedule and the level of demand from small businesses indicated that the proportion will continue to rise.

"It can get to between 60 and 70 percent. The trend is we can get to that over time. There's so much demand for business banking and the big banks are shrinking out of the space," Hill told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

Metro Bank, which opened in 2010 as Britain's first new high street lender for more than a century, has been championed as a rival to Britain's 'big four' lenders - Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and HSBC. It is picking up share in small business lending as bigger rivals shrink their balance sheets and build up capital reserves to meet future regulatory requirements.

British lawmakers and regulators want to stimulate competition within the industry and the country's competition watchdog last week set out plans for an investigation into banking services for small business and individuals.

Metro Bank's total loan book has grown to 1.2 billion pounds , more than three times what it was a year ago, with loans to businesses making up about half of that. Customer deposits increased to 1.96 billion pounds, up 125 percent.

The bank has 27 branches in London and the southeast of England, with 5 more due to open this year and it is targeting 200. Hill said it expects to make a quarterly profit for the first time next year.

The bank made a loss of 9.9 million pounds in the second quarter, which it said was due to investment in new staff, branches and technology.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater and Jane Merriman)