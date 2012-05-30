Shopping carts of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG are lined up at a Metro cash and carry market in the western German city of Sankt Augustin near Bonn May 23, 2012.

FRANKFURT German retailer Metro (MEOG.DE) said on Wednesday it would sell its Makro UK stores to Booker Group Plc (BOK.L) in a deal valued at 139.7 million pounds ($219 million).

Metro and Booker will combine their wholesale businesses to form a strategic partnership in the United Kingdom.

The German retail group will receive 9.99 percent of Booker's current issued share capital plus 15.8 million pounds in cash, Metro said in a statement.

Metro added that based on the current value of Makro UK it expects to book a negative non-cash impact on earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of around 200 million euros ($250.7 million) in the current quarter.

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)