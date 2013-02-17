UK grocery inflation doubles in a month - Kantar Worldpanel
LONDON British grocery inflation has doubled since February, with the price of food staples including butter, tea and fish all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT German retailer Metro AG (MEOG.DE) will keep costs under tight control to improve the group's performance, its chief executive said in an interview.
"We are reviewing all our costs, including those for administration, our local subsidiaries and also the management board," Olaf Koch told Sueddeutsche Zeitung, adding that business class tickets for short-haul flights were off the table.
Koch has sought to strip costs, lower prices and improve services, measures that could not prevent Metro to be demoted from the index of leading German shares in September.
Koch said he wanted Metro to return to the DAX index .GDAXI of Germany's top 30 companies, but did not provide a specific target.
Metro has also been taking a tougher stance on underperforming divisions. It has sold off its UK and Moroccan cash-and-carry operations, as well as most of its Real hypermarkets in Eastern Europe.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
LONDON British grocery inflation has doubled since February, with the price of food staples including butter, tea and fish all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.
LONDON A small British supermarket chain that trades under the Budgens brand has fallen into administration, leading to the loss of around 800 jobs, the firm handling the process said on Tuesday.
LONDON A draft report on the impact of Brexit on Britain's financial industry warns banks and staff would "leach" away, undermining the wider UK economy, if they do not have access to European Union markets, according to sources who have read the report.