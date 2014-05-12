DUESSELDORF Germany Europe's top electronics retailer Media-Saturn is hoping express home delivery services will help offset pressure on margins and boost online revenues as it tries to make up for a delayed e-commerce launch caused by in-fighting among its owners.

Media-Saturn's online presence was delayed until 2010 by a long-running dispute between majority owner Metro and founder, Erich Kellerhals, which prompted chief executive Horst Norberg to quit last week.

But Wolfgang Kirsch, head of Media-Saturn in its home market Germany, said recent leadership wrangles should not affect the company's strategy to quickly grow its online revenues, adding the chain now plans to roll out express delivery to five more German cities this week after pilots in Berlin and Munich.

"Our online turnover...will rise significantly in coming years," Kirsch told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

Kirsch said Media-Saturn, the world's second-biggest consumer electronics chain after Best Buy, would exploit the fact that its 420 stores in Germany make it closer to customers than online dealers operating from distant warehouses.

Its new express services offer delivery of smaller items like smartphones and laptops within 30 minutes and a maximum of three hours for a fee of 9.90 euros, and it hopes to eventually offer the same service for large items like washing machines and big-screen televisions.

Media-Saturn, which accounts for about a third of the Metro group's revenues, is facing a squeeze on all fronts.

It saw sales slide 5.8 percent in Germany in its fiscal second quarter, prompting Metro to cut its full-year outlook for the unit last week, as it faces stiff competition from Amazon and smaller online traders, like its rivals Dixons Retail and Darty Plc.

Recently Britain's online domestic appliances retailer AO World said it was considering expanding into Germany.

"We have to position ourselves, as the margin pressure will continue," Kirsch added, saying he expected no radical strategy shift from the new, acting CEO Pieter Haas, noting Haas had always backed a "multichannel" strategy of selling via stores and online.

Kirsch said Media-Saturn was also considering other services like repairs for smart phones and plans a big increase in the number of the items it offers online from about 40,000 now to 100,000 in coming months.

Media-Saturn, which has more than 950 stores in 17 countries, saw online sales rise over 35 percent in its fiscal first half to account for almost 7 percent of sales and is targeting around 20 percent in the medium-term.

