Shopping carts of Germany's biggest retailer Metro AG are lined up at a Metro cash and carry market in the western German city of Sankt Augustin near Bonn May 23, 2012.

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF German retailer Metro is close to selling some of its hypermarket operations in eastern Europe to French rival Auchan, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Auchan will buy the eastern Europe operations of Metro's Real division, excluding stores in Turkey, for just over 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), the sources said.

Metro has long stated its wish to sell off Real and department store chain Kaufhof to focus on its cash & carry and consumer electronics stores, which it sees as having better long-term growth prospects as they expand in emerging markets.

After pulling the sale of Kaufhof at the start of 2012, Metro had been in talks with several parties for the Real assets, with Auchan the frontrunner, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters at the weekend.

The Real eastern European operations, with stores in Poland, Russia, Romania, Turkey and Ukraine, had sales of 2.9 billion euros in 2011. The Metro group as a whole posted sales of 66.7 billion for the year.

Metro has had a tough year. Analysts expect a price of over 1 billion euros for the assets would be well received by the market.

After seeing its share price drop by a third this year, Metro was demoted from the index of leading German companies in September. The group warned on profit in October, and on Tuesday major shareholder Haniel said it wished to cut its stake.

Shares in Metro rose 1.2 percent to 21.58 euros at 1412 GMT.

Metro and Auchan declined to comment.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Matthias Inverardi; Additional reporting by Dominique Vidalon in Paris; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)