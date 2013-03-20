DUESSELDORF, Germany German retailer Metro AG (MEOG.DE) said it is happy with its ownership of a 9 percent stake in UK cash and carry firm Booker (BOK.L), and an exit is not on the cards.

Metro acquired the stake and agreed a lock-up as part of a deal to sell its cash and carry operations in Britain to Booker last year.

"Right now we are very happy with ownership, so there is not a necessity to speculate right now about stepping out of the 9 percent," Chief Executive Olaf Koch told analysts.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)