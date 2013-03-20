FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
DUESSELDORF, Germany German retailer Metro AG (MEOG.DE) said it is happy with its ownership of a 9 percent stake in UK cash and carry firm Booker (BOK.L), and an exit is not on the cards.
Metro acquired the stake and agreed a lock-up as part of a deal to sell its cash and carry operations in Britain to Booker last year.
"Right now we are very happy with ownership, so there is not a necessity to speculate right now about stepping out of the 9 percent," Chief Executive Olaf Koch told analysts.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
BERLIN The number of investors expecting the euro zone to lose at least one member state in the coming months has increased, a survey showed on Tuesday, with the risk of contagion now seen as bigger than during the height of the debt crisis in 2012/13.
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.