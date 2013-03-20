FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
FRANKFURT German retailer Metro (MEOG.DE) said it would up its efforts to improve its finances as it sees no relief in the short term from weak consumer spending in Europe that hit profits in 2012.
"Besides measures to enhance sales and efficiency, Metro Group will further intensify its efforts to improve the cash flow and net working capital in the short financial year," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Metro is shifting its reporting period, meaning that it will start a new 2013/14 fiscal year on October 1. That means the first quarter will from then on include the core Christmas trading period, in which it makes most of its profit.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.
LONDON Britain's loan-based "crowdfunding" platforms and some of their customers could be breaking the law by acting like banks and "accepting deposits", the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday.