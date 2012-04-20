Suicide bomb in market in Somalia capital kills 39
MOGADISHU A car bomb ripped through a market in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing 39 people and injuring around 50, a local official said, days after Somalia elected a new president.
MEXICO CITY At least 30 people have died in a road accident after a truck crashed into a bus in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz, local media said on Friday.
Veracruz government spokeswoman Gina Dominguez told Milenio television the accident took place early on Friday on a road near the state's northern border with neighbouring Tamaulipas.
According to initial investigations, the vehicles collided after the trailer decoupled from the truck, she said. Emergency services were attending to the victims, Dominguez added.
Local media said more than 20 people were also injured in the accident, which occurred in a part of Mexico that has been plagued by drug-related gang violence in recent years.
(Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Vicki Allen)
MUNICH U.S. Republican senators plan to introduce legislation to impose further sanctions on Iran, accusing it of violating U.N. Security Council resolutions by testing ballistic missiles and acting to "destabilise" the Middle East, a U.S. senator said Sunday.
BERLIN Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have moved ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) in an opinion poll by the Emnid institute for the first time since 2006, Bild am Sonntag newspaper said.