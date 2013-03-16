Soldiers stand guard near the site of an explosion in the village of Jesus Tepactepec, near the state capital Tlaxcala, March 15, 2013. At least 11 people were killed and 36 others injured on Friday when a truck containing fireworks exploded in a freak accident in the central Mexican state of Tlaxcala, casting a pall over a Catholic procession in honour of a local patron saint. The fireworks were set to be used in a ceremony honouring Jesus Tepactepec, patron saint of a village named after him in the municipality of Nativitas. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

TLAXCALA At least 13 people were killed and 154 others injured on Friday when a truck containing fireworks exploded in a freak accident in the central Mexican state of Tlaxcala, casting a pall over a Catholic procession in honour of a local patron saint.

The explosion was ignited when a stray firework fell into a truck carrying other fireworks, said Jose Mateo Morales, director of emergency services for Tlaxcala state.

The fireworks were set to be used in a ceremony honouring Jesus Tepactepec, patron saint of a village named after him in the municipality of Nativitas. The blast happened on the highway just outside the village.

