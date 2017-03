MEXICO CITY Five people were killed when their small plane crashed in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua on Saturday, according to l media reports.

The cause of the crash, which occurred in a town about 250 km south of the state capital, was due to mechanical failure, media reports said, quoting a local official.

