MEXICO CITY Mexico could begin building a new airport in the capital as soon as next year, Communications and Transport Minister Gerardo Ruiz said at a news conference on Tuesday.

When asked about the timing for such a project, Ruiz said, "We hope that ... in 2014, we could begin building the new airport," without giving details on the scope of the project.

It was not clear whether the plan would involve a brand new airport or could involve upgrading the existing facility, as Ruiz said companies specialized in the field had recommended that the government expand the present Mexico City airport.

The government already owns land around the airport and specialist companies will begin working on plans for the project, Ruiz said, noting that details were not yet available.

Officials at the communications and Transport Ministry were not immediately available to give further details.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto in July announced a $300 billion infrastructure plan for his six-year term, but did not commit to building a new airport for Mexico City.

