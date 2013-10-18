Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
MEXICO CITY America Movil, Latin America's largest phone company, is likely to report a lower third-quarter profit in spite of slightly higher sales, as it faces tough competition in its main markets, according to analysts.
The company, controlled by billionaire businessman Carlos Slim, is expected to report next Thursday a quarterly profit of 25.656 billion pesos (1.20 billion pounds), according to a Reuters survey of five analysts.
America Movil is having to spend more on subsidies for expensive Internet-enabled smartphones to attract new subscribers from competitors in Brazil and other markets in the region.
That spending, coupled with heavy planned investment to improve its networks, will dampen core profit and net income, according to analysts.
America Movil has been trying to expand outside Latin America in an effort to seek sales as its main markets in the region come under pressure from increased competition and regulation.
But earlier this week the company said it would not go ahead with a plan to buy more of Dutch telecom KPN, after an independent foundation acted to block the deal.
DETROIT California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.