MEXICO CITY America Movil is unsure if it will sell more shares in Dutch telecoms group KPN, its chief executive said on Wednesday, but needs to maintain a more than 20 percent stake if it wants to continue working closely with the company.

The company, which is Latin America's biggest phone company and controlled by billionaire businessman Carlos Slim, failed in an attempt to take over KPN last year and announced earlier on Wednesday it had trimmed its KPN position to 27.1 percent from 29.8 percent.

"We don't know if we're going to sell more or not, it depends a lot on what's happening on the markets," said America Movil CEO Daniel Hajj.

"(At) more than 20 percent we have exactly the same rights within the company to still develop what we have been doing there," he added, speaking on a call with analysts discussing the company's fourth-quarter results.

KPN shares were down 2.29 percent at 2.61 euros, while America Movil shares were down 0.77 percent at 14.19 pesos.

Slim's company started accumulating positions in KPN and Telekom Austria in 2012, making its first foray outside of Latin America in a bid to diversify revenues that are being crimped by tougher regulation and increased competition in its home region.

America Movil on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, helped by a slight pickup in revenue and a lower tax payment.

