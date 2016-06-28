Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
MEXICO CITY Mexican police and armed forces often use torture and sexual violence against women to obtain confessions during interrogations and arrests, according to a report by Amnesty International released on Tuesday.
The report, based on interviews with 100 women, said 72 women had been sexually abused and 33 raped while they were detained, reinforcing reports by other organizations and the United Nations that torture is a common practice in Mexico.
"The cases of these women paint an absolutely shocking picture that reflects the extent of torture suffered by women in Mexico," Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas Director at Amnesty International, said in a statement.
Neither the National Security Commission nor the Defense Ministry could be reached for comment.
Mexico brought the military onto its streets more than a decade ago to fight drug cartels, leading to a proliferation of allegations of human rights violations, including torture and extrajudicial executions.
The report said torture was commonly used by police.
(Reporting by Anahi Rama; Writing by Natalie Schachar)
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.
PARIS Sixty-nine percent of people in France want Francois Fillon to drop his bid to become the country's president, in light of a "fake job" allegation that has hit his campaign, according to a poll published on Thursday.