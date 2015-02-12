EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
WASHINGTON Brazilian Trade Minister Armando Monteiro said on Thursday he would seek to renew the auto quota agreement with Mexico, albeit with some changes.
"Our position is that Brazil must seek to renew the agreement while seeking adjustments in that agreement," he told Reuters in an interview.
Asked if one option might include reduced quotas, he said: "I would not rule out that possibility but I would prefer to say that something that I do not see is the chance of increasing the quotas."
Monteiro also said he did not see a chance of resolving the U.S.-Brazil double-taxation issue in the short term.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.