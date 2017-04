MEXICO CITY At least seven people were killed and 21 injured when a bus came off the road in northwest Mexico on Sunday, local authorities said.

The driver of the bus, which had been travelling from Oaxaca state on its way to Tijuana on the U.S. border, lost control of the vehicle which had a punctured tyre, a spokesman for the emergency services in Nayarit state said.

