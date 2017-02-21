Mexican Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens addresses the audience during a seminar at the Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

LONDON The Bank for International Settlements said on Tuesday it had agreed to delay the start date of its new head, Mexico's central bank governor Agustin Carstens, by two months to December.

A source told Reuters on Monday that Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto asked Carstens to remain in his current role until the end of November amid uncertainty about U.S. President Donald Trump's policies on Latin America's second biggest economy.

"The Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has agreed to a request from Agustín Carstens to postpone the date of his appointment as BIS General Manager by two months to 1 December 2017," the BIS, known as the central bank for the world's central banks, said in a statement.

Current head Jaime Caruana has agreed to stay on until 30 November 2017, it added.

